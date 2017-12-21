Suns' T.J. Warren: Collects double-double Wednesday
Warren scored 22 points (9-24 FG, 0-1 3PT, 4-4 FT) to go with 10 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 108-95 loss to the Clippers.
While he was not very efficient from the floor (37.5 percent), Warren did lead all scorers with 22 points on Wednesday. As a bonus, the forward added 10 rebounds to his stat line for his fifth double-double of the season. However, scoring is what makes Warren valuable. Over his last seven games, Warren is averaging a solid 19.2 points and 5.5 rebounds in Devin Booker's absence from the lineup.
