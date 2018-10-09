Suns' T.J. Warren: Continues shining off bench
Warren posted 15 points (6-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two assists, two steals and two blocks across 18 minutes in the Suns' 117-109 preseason win over the Warriors on Monday.
Warren has been red-hot over his first four exhibitions, boasting a blistering 64.0 percent success rate from the field while scoring in double digits in three of those contests. The 25-year-old projects to be a key source of scoring off the bench for the Suns in the coming season in the wake of Trevor Ariza's offseason arrival, but that role should still equate to a healthy dose of minutes overall.
