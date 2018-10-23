Suns' T.J. Warren: Continues thriving on second unit
Warren poured in 27 points (12-17 FG, 3-5 3Pt) and added four rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block across 24 minutes in the Suns' 123-103 loss to the Warriors on Monday.
Warren was fully locked in with his shot, extending a trend that began to manifest in an impressive preseason. The fourth-year wing has shot 58.3 and 70.6 percent, respectively, over the last two games, and he's scored no fewer than 16 points in his first trio of contests of the new season. Moreover, his three-point success rate now stands at a stellar 57.1 percent (8-for-14) over that span, particularly encouraging considering he'd shot under 30.0 percent from distance in three of his first four seasons. His impressive play thus far projects to keep his minutes plentiful off the bench, while an eventual promotion to the starting five certainly isn't out of the question if Trevor Ariza's production continues to taper off similarly to how it has after a 21-point opener.
More News
-
Suns' T.J. Warren: Successful off bench in opener•
-
Suns' T.J. Warren: Continues shining off bench•
-
Suns' T.J. Warren: Provides scoring from the bench once again•
-
Suns' T.J. Warren: Leads second unit in scoring•
-
Suns' T.J. Warren: Increases scoring total•
-
Suns' T.J. Warren: Ruled out for finale•
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...