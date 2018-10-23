Suns' T.J. Warren: Continues thriving on second unit

Warren poured in 27 points (12-17 FG, 3-5 3Pt) and added four rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block across 24 minutes in the Suns' 123-103 loss to the Warriors on Monday.

Warren was fully locked in with his shot, extending a trend that began to manifest in an impressive preseason. The fourth-year wing has shot 58.3 and 70.6 percent, respectively, over the last two games, and he's scored no fewer than 16 points in his first trio of contests of the new season. Moreover, his three-point success rate now stands at a stellar 57.1 percent (8-for-14) over that span, particularly encouraging considering he'd shot under 30.0 percent from distance in three of his first four seasons. His impressive play thus far projects to keep his minutes plentiful off the bench, while an eventual promotion to the starting five certainly isn't out of the question if Trevor Ariza's production continues to taper off similarly to how it has after a 21-point opener.