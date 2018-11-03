Suns' T.J. Warren: Cools off in second straight start

Warren compiled 10 points (3-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), four rebounds, and two assists in 22 minutes during Friday's 107-98 loss to Toronto.

Warren remained in the starting lineup Friday but managed to produce very little in his 22 minutes on the court. Warren's fantasy game revolves around high volume and high efficiency, both of which were missing in this game. The playing time is going to vary from night-to-night no matter his role leaving him as more of a deep league option.