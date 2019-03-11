Suns' T.J. Warren: Could be shut down
Warren (ankle) remains without a timetable as he recovers from a bruised right ankle, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. "I don't have that answer," coach Igor Kokoskov said Sunday, when asked whether Warren's potential return is a matter of pain tolerance. "I'm just open as a coach. My approach is whoever is available to play, I'm going to try to use and incorporate in the game plan and the rotation and try to see if he can help us win games."
Warren hasn't played in 46 days, and as the of the regular season nears for the lottery-bound Suns, it's fair to question whether it makes sense to simply shut the wing down. For now, consider Warren day-to-day, with the hope that he can return for a handful of games down the stretch.
