Suns' T.J. Warren: Dealing with illness

Warren missed shootaround due to an illness and is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Spurs, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.

There's no word as to how severe the illness is, but more information on Warren's status will likely become available when tip-off draws closer. Should Warren be declared unavailable for Friday's contest, rookie Josh Jackson would most likely get the start at small forward in his absence.

