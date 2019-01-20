Suns' T.J. Warren: Decent all-around showing
Warren posted 16 points (6-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and recorded three rebounds along with two blocks and a steal across 34 minutes Saturday against the Hornets.
Warren has pieced together steady scoring production of late, finishing in double figures in seven of his previous eight contests. He's also managed to add fantasy value across the board, proving effective in the rebounding department and on the defensive end of the court in the steals column. The North Carolina product figures to continue to see plenty of opportunities to do damage, especially seeing as he's started each of his squad's last 21 games.
