Suns' T.J. Warren: Doesn't practice Wednesday
Warren (ankle) did not practice Wednesday but will travel with the team for Thursday's game in Portland, Kellan Olson of Arizona Sports reports.
While it's discouraging that Warren didn't practice Wednesday, the Suns seem to feel there's a chance he'll play Thursday. More information should arrive after morning shootaround. Josh Jackson has been starting in Warren's stead.
