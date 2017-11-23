Suns' T.J. Warren: Double-doubles in overtime loss

Warren supplied 20 points (7-20 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and three steals across 43 minutes in Wednesday's 113-107 overtime loss to the Bucks.

Warren wasn't at his sharpest from the field, but he remained aggressive enough to hit the 20-point mark for the second straight game and fifth time in the last seven contests. The 24-year-old has been notably more involved in his fourth season, averaging a career-high 15.6 shot attempts, 6.2 rebounds and 18.7 points over his first 19 contests.