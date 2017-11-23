Suns' T.J. Warren: Double-doubles in overtime loss
Warren supplied 20 points (7-20 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and three steals across 43 minutes in Wednesday's 113-107 overtime loss to the Bucks.
Warren wasn't at his sharpest from the field, but he remained aggressive enough to hit the 20-point mark for the second straight game and fifth time in the last seven contests. The 24-year-old has been notably more involved in his fourth season, averaging a career-high 15.6 shot attempts, 6.2 rebounds and 18.7 points over his first 19 contests.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...