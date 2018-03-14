Suns' T.J. Warren: Double-doubles in return
Warren finished with 19 points (8-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), and 10 rebounds in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 129-107 loss to Cleveland.
Warren made his return after missing the previous two games with a back injury. He managed to record his first double-double of the year but failed to put up any other numbers. The positive is that he appeared healthy and unencumbered and should be ready to go for Thursday's matchup with the Jazz.
More News
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...