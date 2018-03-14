Suns' T.J. Warren: Double-doubles in return

Warren finished with 19 points (8-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), and 10 rebounds in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 129-107 loss to Cleveland.

Warren made his return after missing the previous two games with a back injury. He managed to record his first double-double of the year but failed to put up any other numbers. The positive is that he appeared healthy and unencumbered and should be ready to go for Thursday's matchup with the Jazz.