Suns' T.J. Warren: Doubtful Friday

Warren (knee) did not practice Wednesday and is doubtful for Friday's matchup against the Cavaliers, Craig Grialou of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Warren missed Tuesday's contest against the Pistons and is apparently still in significant discomfort. He should be considered day-to-day, but it's unlikely he'll take the floor Friday. Assuming he misses the contest, Josh Jackson is in line to draw another start.

