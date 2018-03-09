Suns' T.J. Warren: Doubtful Saturday vs. Charlotte
Warren (back) is doubtful for Saturday's contest against the Hornets, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.
Warren was a late scratch for Thursday's tilt against the Thunder due to back spasms, which will likely keep him out again Saturday. In his stead, Josh Jackson drew the start, but exited the game at halftime due to a knee injury and is questionable for Saturday. If both players are ruled out, Troy Daniels, Shaquille Harrison and Davon Reed are all candidates to see expanded roles.
