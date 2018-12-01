Suns' T.J. Warren: Doubtful Sunday
Warren (ankle) has been officially listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Lakers, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
It's becoming more likely that Warren will miss Sunday's matchup against the Lakers with right ankle soreness, although the final decision likely won't come until Sunday. If Warren were to miss a second game, Josh Jackson would likely get the bulk of the leftover minutes as he did Friday.
More News
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.