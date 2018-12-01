Suns' T.J. Warren: Doubtful Sunday

Warren (ankle) has been officially listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Lakers, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.

It's becoming more likely that Warren will miss Sunday's matchup against the Lakers with right ankle soreness, although the final decision likely won't come until Sunday. If Warren were to miss a second game, Josh Jackson would likely get the bulk of the leftover minutes as he did Friday.

More News
Our Latest Stories