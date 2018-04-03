Suns' T.J. Warren: Doubtful Tuesday vs. Kings

Warren (knee) is listed as doubtful in the game notes for Tuesday's matchup with the Kings.

Warren has missed seven consecutive games with inflammation in his left knee and appears likely to extend that streak after being given a doubtful designation for Tuesday. However, this is coming from the game notes, which can be somewhat unreliable at times, so it's still worth it to monitor Warren's status all the way up until tip-off. Both Devin Booker (hand) and Elfrid Payton (knee) are considered questionable, so the Suns could potentially be getting some reinforcements back despite Warren's expected absence.