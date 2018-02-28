Suns' T.J. Warren: Downgraded to doubtful Wednesday

Warren (tailbone) has been downgraded to doubtful for Wednesday's contest against the Grizzlies, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports. Josh Jackson is expected to start in his stead.

The tailbone bruise Warren suffered during Monday's game is apparently serious enough to likely keep him out of Wednesday's tilt. Assuming he's sidelined, Josh Jackson could make for an intriguing DFS play in an increased role.

