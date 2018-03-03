Suns' T.J. Warren: Drops 19 in Friday's loss

Warren scored 19 points (8-19 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding four rebounds, an assist and a block in 42 minutes during Friday's 124-116 loss to the Thunder.

The 24-year-old continues to be an effective wingman for Devin Booker. Warren has scored in double digits in nine of 11 games since the beginning of February, averaging 18.0 points, 4.1 boards, 1.3 steals and 1.2 assists over that stretch. The lack of range on his jumper -- he's shooting just 20.7 percent from beyond the arc -- does limit his fantasy utility somewhat, but he's still on pace for a career-best campaign.