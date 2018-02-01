Suns' T.J. Warren: Drops 20 in Wednesday's win

Warren scored 20 points (10-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT) while adding four rebounds, four assists and a steal in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 102-88 win over the Mavericks.

He's now hit for at least 20 points in four straight games and eight of his last nine, averaging 21.1 points, 4.0 boards, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steals over that stretch. The rebuilding Suns are still very much a work in progress, but Warren is at least emerging as a solid secondary scoring option alongside Devin Booker.