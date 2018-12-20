Suns' T.J. Warren: Drops 21 points in victory

Warren ended with 21 points (7-20 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, two steals, and one assist in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 111-103 victory over Boston.

Warren has now scored at least 21 points in five consecutive games as he continues to outplay his preseason rank by quite a lot. His efficiency was down in this one which is unusual for the well-renowned sharp-shooter but the production was still there. The arrival of Kelly Oubre shouldn't have too much of an impact on Warren so keep rolling him out there as per normal.

