Suns' T.J. Warren: Drops career-high 40 points in Wednesday's win
Warren recorded 40 points (16-22 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-10 FT), 10 rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal across 35 minutes during a 122-116 win over the Wizards on Wednesday.
The game likely marked the best game of Warren's career, as the 40 points were a career high, he only missed six shots and he also picked up his second consecutive double-double. After some early season inconsistency, Warren has now scored at least 20 points in three of the last four games. It could be a breakout season for Warren if he continues at this rate.
