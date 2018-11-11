Suns' T.J. Warren: Drops team-high 25 in loss to Pelicans
Warren scored 25 points (7-15 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 7-7 FT) while adding five rebounds, three blocks, an assist and a steal in 37 minutes during Saturday's 119-99 loss to the Pelicans.
The Suns' frontcourt got very little help in this one, as Warren and rookie Deandre Ayton combined for 45 points, but only one other Phoenix player even scored in double digits. Warren's now scored 20-plus points four times in 11 games, but he's also scored 10 points or less in four games, and moving back into the starting lineup won't guarantee that his production returns to last year's levels.
More News
-
Suns' T.J. Warren: Scores season-high 29 points Thursday•
-
Suns' T.J. Warren: Returns to starting lineup•
-
Suns' T.J. Warren: Has minimal impact in return Tuesday•
-
Suns' T.J. Warren: Cleared to play Tuesday•
-
Suns' T.J. Warren: Likely to play Tuesday•
-
Suns' T.J. Warren: Questionable Tuesday vs. Nets•
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...