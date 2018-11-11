Suns' T.J. Warren: Drops team-high 25 in loss to Pelicans

Warren scored 25 points (7-15 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 7-7 FT) while adding five rebounds, three blocks, an assist and a steal in 37 minutes during Saturday's 119-99 loss to the Pelicans.

The Suns' frontcourt got very little help in this one, as Warren and rookie Deandre Ayton combined for 45 points, but only one other Phoenix player even scored in double digits. Warren's now scored 20-plus points four times in 11 games, but he's also scored 10 points or less in four games, and moving back into the starting lineup won't guarantee that his production returns to last year's levels.