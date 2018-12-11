Suns' T.J. Warren: Ejected in return Monday
Warren finished with six points and one rebound in 12 minutes during Monday's 123-119 loss to the Clippers.
Warren made his return after missing five straight games with an ankle injury but was ejected after just 12 minutes. He was on a minutes restriction anyway so his playing time may not have been much higher. The unexpected rest will likely mean he should be ready to go for Tuesday's matchup with the Spurs.
