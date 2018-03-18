Suns' T.J. Warren: Exits Saturday with sprained knee

Warren departed in the fourth quarter of Saturday's 124-109 loss to the Warriors with a sprained left knee and didn't return.

The Suns are labeling the forward as day-to-day, but more clarity on Warren's health and his status for Tuesday's game against the Pistons should be available following shootaround that same day. Even though star Devin Booker (hand) was sidelined for the second time in four games Saturday, Warren didn't see much of a spike in his offensive usage prior to exiting the contest. Warren finished with nine points (4-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt), three rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block in 30 minutes.