Suns' T.J. Warren: Exits with ankle injury

Warren won't return to Tuesday's tilt against the Timberwolves due to a sore right ankle, Gerald Bourguet of Hoops Habit reports.

The severity of Warren's injury isn't known at this time, but he will be unable to return Tuesday. Consider him day-to-day heading into Friday's matchup with the Trail Blazers. Josh Jackson would presumably be in line for an expanded role should Warren ultimately miss some time.

