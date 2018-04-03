Suns' T.J. Warren: Expected to be out Tuesday

Warren (knee) is expected to be out for Tuesday's game against the Kings, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.

Warren's left knee sprain continues to give him significant discomfort. And, with only only four more games on the schedule for Phoenix (including Tuesday's), he's running out of time to make a return. His next chance to take the floor arrives Friday against New Orleans.

