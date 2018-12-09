Suns' T.J. Warren: Expected to play Monday
Warren (ankle) is expected to play Monday against the Clippers but will have a minutes restriction, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
Even with a minutes restriction, it's great news for the forward as Warren has missed the last five games due to right ankle soreness. Teammates Josh Jackson and Ryan Anderson still will likely get the bulk of the minutes at the power forward position until Warren is healthy enough to continue his usual workload.
