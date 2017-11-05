Suns' T.J. Warren: Expected to play Sunday
Warren (head) is expected to play in Sunday's game against the Spurs, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports.
Warren took a shot to the head during Friday's matchup with the Knicks and had to leave the game early. However, after undergoing additional tests this week, Warren has avoided a concussion and should take the floor as usual on Sunday. Prior to Friday's contest, Warren had been playing exceptionally well and averaged 24.8 points and 8.3 rebounds in the four previous games.
