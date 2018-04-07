Suns' T.J. Warren: Expected to remain out vs. Golden State
Warren (knee) is not expected to play Sunday against Golden State, Scott Bordow of AZCentral.com reports.
The Suns haven't issued much in the way of an update on Warren's status, but all indications are that he'll remain out Sunday. As a result, he'll have only one more game -- Tuesday against the Mavs -- to potentially get back on the court before the end of the season.
