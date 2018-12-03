Suns' T.J. Warren: Expected to sit out Tuesday

Warren (ankle) is not expected to play Tuesday against the Kings, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Warren has already missed the last two games with a right ankle injury, and coach Igor Kokoskov said Monday that Warren's chances to play Tuesday are "slim." Expect the NC State product to miss a third straight contest before potentially getting back on the floor Thursday in Portland.

