Suns' T.J. Warren: Facing 2-to-3-week absence

The Suns plan to shut Warren down from basketball activities for the next 2-to-3 weeks while he contends with a sore right ankle, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Warren was ruled out in advance of Thursday's game against the Trail Blazers before coach Igor Kokoskov indicated the forward would be in line for an extended absence. The estimated timetable theoretically leaves the door open for Warren to return shortly before the All-Star break, though the lottery-bound Suns could be motivated to have him take advantage of the extra rest and wait until the second half before playing gain. While Warren is out, Josh Jackson is the top candidate to join the starting five at power forward, with both he and Kelly Oubre benefiting from decent bumps in fantasy value.