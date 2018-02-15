Suns' T.J. Warren: Foul trouble cripples usage during Wednesday's loss

Warren registered five points (2-7 FG, 1-2 FT) and one rebound across 22 minutes in Wednesday's 107-97 loss to the Jazz.

With the guard trio of Elfrid Payton, Devin Booker and Josh Jackson taking 46 shot attempts between them and Warren running into foul trouble, the forward's role was unusually reduced. The 24-year-old's shot attempts were in single digits for only the second time since the beginning of December, with both instances having come in February. Given his previous body of work, Warren should still play a prominent role in the offense for the balance of the season, although his overall usage could take at least a slight hit now that all three aforementioned players are healthy.