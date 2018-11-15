Suns' T.J. Warren: Fourth straight 20-point performance

Warren posted 27 points (10-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, three steals and two assists across 38 minutes in Wednesday's 116-96 win over the Spurs.

The season-high steal total was a nice bonus for Warren's fantasy managers, but the 25-year-old's production remains driven by his scoring output and efficient shooting from the field. He's more than met expectations over the last four contests, averaging 25.5 points on 56.3 shooting from the field while going 19-for-19 from the charity stripe. With Ryan Anderson and Josh Jackson both struggling this season and the former at risk of losing his spot in the rotation entirely, Warren should be locked into a high-minute role as the Suns' starting power forward for the foreseeable future. That should afford Warren a solid floor from game to game, even if his career-best efficiency from three-point range (46 percent) and the charity stripe (92.1 percent) predictably tails off.