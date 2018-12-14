Suns' T.J. Warren: Game-high scoring total in victory
Warren offered 30 points (11-17 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three assists and three rebounds across 36 minutes in the Suns' 99-89 win over the Mavericks on Thursday.
Warren was highly productive on a per-minute basis, posting a season high in scoring in the process. The 25-year-old's 64.7 percent success rate was also his best since Nov. 12, which included a 75 percent tally from three-point range. The latter figure is an extension of Warren's breakout season as a long-range asset, as he's now draining a career-high 44.4 percent of his attempts from three-point range.
More News
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 9 and beyond.