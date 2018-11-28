Suns' T.J. Warren: Has 25 points in bounce-back game
Warren compiled 25 points (11-20 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, one steal, and one block in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 109-104 loss to the Pacers.
Warren bounced back after a lacklustre performance Sunday, dropping 25 a team-high 25 points including a pair of triples. Warren has reinvigorated his game after a slow start to the season emerging as the forward to own in Phoenix. There was some conjecture around his exact role moving forward with the acquisition of a number of player across the offseason. Warren should continue to see minutes in the mid 30's and deserves a roster spot everywhere.
