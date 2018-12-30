Suns' T.J. Warren: Has five steals in loss Saturday
Warren tallied 22 points (9-18 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five steals, three rebounds, three assists, and one block in 41 minutes during Saturday's 122-118 loss to Denver.
Warren racked up a season-high five steals Saturday as the Suns fell just short of another upset victory. Warren continues to shoot the ball well and over the last eight games has also contributed 2.0 steals per game. He has certainly been one of the more surprising fantasy assets thus far and should continue to see big minutes moving forward.
