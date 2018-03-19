Suns' T.J. Warren: Held out of Monday's practice

Warren (knee) had an MRI that came back clean, but he did not practice Monday and is doubtful to play Tuesday against the Pistons, Craig Grialou of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Warren was forced out of Saturday's loss to the Warriors in the fourth quarter after spraining his left knee, but it doesn't look like it's anything too serious given the clean MRI results. However, it looks like the swingman could be win line for an extended absence, with an absence Tuesday seeming very likely. For as long as Warren is out, rookie Josh Jackson would be in line for a heavier dose of minutes at small forward.