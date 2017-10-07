Suns' T.J. Warren: In concussion protocol
Warren suffered a laceration on the back of his head in Friday's exhibition contest against the Jazz that resulted in five stitches and is now undergoing concussion protocol.
Warren recorded eight points (2-6 FG, 1-1 3PT, 3-3 FT) and four rebounds in 12 minutes before suffering the head injury. The 24-year-old was sidelined for a month last season due to a head injury, which is cause for concern regarding his current situation. Expect the Suns to exercise extra caution before clearing Warren to return to on-court activities. We will update the situation once the team provides more clarity.
