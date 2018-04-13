Suns' T.J. Warren: Increases scoring total

Warren managed 19.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists across 65 games played with Phoenix during the 2017-18 NBA season.

Warren enjoyed the best season of his young, four-year career in 2017-18 by averaging a career high 19.6 points on 16.4 field-goals attempted per game. An alarming statistic though was his inability to knock down three-point shots, as he shot a career-worst 22.2 percent from behind the arc. The former NC State star is currently signed through the next four seasons and is set to make about $11.8 million in 2018-19.