Suns' T.J. Warren: Keeps racking up numbers in loss
Warren offered 24 points (8-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal across 34 minutes in the Suns' 132-109 loss to the Warriors on Monday.
Warren checked in second only to Deandre Ayton in scoring on the night for the Suns, posting his ninth tally of at least 20 points in the last 10 games. The 25-year-old closed out the calendar year with an impressive stretch of marksmanship, shooting at least Monday's 47.1 percent in five of the last six contests of December. Moreover, Warren continues to boost his production with the best three-point shooting of his career, as Monday's production brought his success rate from distance to a career-high 43.7 percent.
