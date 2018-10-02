Suns' T.J. Warren: Leads second unit in scoring
Warren registered 16 points (6-7 FG, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 26 minutes during the Suns' 106-102 preseason loss to the Kings on Monday.
Warren's scoring total paced the second unit, as he was near perfect from the field to open the exhibition slate. The 25-year-old's outlook for the coming season is in flux, however, as he now has both Trevor Ariza and Josh Jackson to contend with for minutes at the three after being considered the unquestioned starter last year at this time. Look for the pecking order at the position to be further clarified throughout the remainder of the preseason.
