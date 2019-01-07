Suns' T.J. Warren: Leads squad in Booker's absence
Warren totaled 23 points (9-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block across 37 minutes in the Suns' 119-113 loss to the Hornets on Sunday.
With Devin Booker exiting the game with back spasms after just 12 minutes, Warren stepped up to lead the team in scoring. The fifth-year forward has now hit the 20-point mark in four of his last five games, as he continues to enjoy a career-best season from three-point range. Factoring in Sunday's production, Warren is now sporting an impressive 44.2 percent success rate from three-point range, and he's supplementing that long-distance marksmanship with 50.0 percent shooting overall and a career-high 83.2 percent figure from the charity stripe.
