Suns' T.J. Warren: Leads team in loss

Warren scored a team-high 20 points (7-20 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-7 FT) while adding seven rebounds and an assist in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 104-94 loss to the Mavericks.

With Devin Booker (back) sidelined again, Warren continued his scoring barrage, dropping 20-plus points for the fourth straight game and the 13th time in his last 16 contests. The 25-year-old is averaging 20.8 points, 4.3 boards, 2.2 three-pointers, 1.9 assists and 1.5 steals over that stretch, and the addition of a reliable three-point shot this season has significantly boosted his fantasy appeal.