Suns' T.J. Warren: Leads team in scoring in loss
Warren finished with 23 points (9-20 FG, 5-7 3Pt), eight rebounds and one assist in 43 minutes during Thursday's 109-99 loss to the Wizards.
Warren tied his season-high with 43 minutes, scoring 23 points in the process. Warren has been excellent for the Suns in what has been a disappointing season so far. Devin Booker (groin) is expected to miss 2-to-3 weeks, giving Warren the green light on offense. While this could result in an increase in his production, his efficiency could take a small hit as a result.
