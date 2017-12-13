Suns' T.J. Warren: Leads team in scoring Tuesday

Warren tallied 18 points (9-24 FG, 0-4 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and a steal in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 99-92 loss to the Kings.

Warren continued to shoulder a bigger workload on Tuesday with Devin Booker (groin) still sidelined. While he's been effective for the struggling Suns with Booker healthy as well, Warren's three-point game has seen an uptick in his absence. Warren represents a good value, arguably one of the best in Phoenix currently without Booker.