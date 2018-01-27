Suns' T.J. Warren: Leads team in scoring with 20 points
Warren recorded 20 points (9-17 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds and a blocked shot in 34 minutes during Friday's 107-85 loss to the Knicks.
Warren surprisingly played a full complement of minutes and led the team in scoring after holding a questionable tag for most of the day due to a lingering knee injury. After two decent games, he regressed considerably in Wednesday's game, which indicated he still hadn't sufficiently recovered from that injury, which had sidelined him for two games last week. While Warren can occasionally explode with a good rebounding effort, he's primarily a scoring threat so he's dependent on a good shooting night to get decent output. This makes him a risky start in DFS cash games but is still serviceable in most seasonal formats.
