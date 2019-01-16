Suns' T.J. Warren: Leads team with 18 points
Warren totaled 18 points (7-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 31 minutes in Tuesday's 131-97 loss to the Pacers.
The game was no where close the entire time, as the Pacers ran with the lead most of the way. Warren was one of the few bright spots for the Suns, shooting nearly 50 percent and getting back on track after posting 20-point outings in four of his previous five contests.
More News
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.