Suns' T.J. Warren: Leads team with 18 points

Warren totaled 18 points (7-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 31 minutes in Tuesday's 131-97 loss to the Pacers.

The game was no where close the entire time, as the Pacers ran with the lead most of the way. Warren was one of the few bright spots for the Suns, shooting nearly 50 percent and getting back on track after posting 20-point outings in four of his previous five contests.