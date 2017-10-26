Suns' T.J. Warren: Leads team with 27 in victory

Warren tallied 27 points (12-20 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, an assist and a steal across 28 minutes in Wednesday's 97-88 win over the Jazz.

It appears that you can't count out the Suns quite yet. Despite the initial turmoil endured by the Suns to begin the season, they're looking a lot stronger and stand at 2-3. Warren helped spur them to victory with 27 points in 28 minutes, which translates to some easy math regarding his production. Although he started off strong with 24 points against the Lakers, he averaged a modest 6.5 points a game leading into Wednesday's contest. This up-and-down production doesn't invoke a lot of confidence from a fantasy perspective, and any player in Phoenix is going to come with some volatility. His impressive night makes Warren worth a look, but beyond an interesting GPP play, he's not quite consistent enough to be in your seasonal lineups, especially head-to-head weekly formats.