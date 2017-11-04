Suns' T.J. Warren: Leaves Friday's game with headache

Warren was forced from Friday's game against the Knicks in the first half with a head injury and will not return.

Warren took a shot to the head during Friday's contest, but the Suns are currently just listing it as a headache, so it appears he's avoided anything serious. Still, he'll likely be evaluated further following the game for a concussion, so it will be a situation to monitor moving forward. Tentatively consider Warren questionable for Sunday's game against the Spurs.