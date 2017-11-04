Suns' T.J. Warren: Leaves Friday's game with headache
Warren was forced from Friday's game against the Knicks in the first half with a head injury and will not return.
Warren took a shot to the head during Friday's contest, but the Suns are currently just listing it as a headache, so it appears he's avoided anything serious. Still, he'll likely be evaluated further following the game for a concussion, so it will be a situation to monitor moving forward. Tentatively consider Warren questionable for Sunday's game against the Spurs.
More News
-
Suns' T.J. Warren: Drops career-high 40 points in Wednesday's win•
-
Suns' T.J. Warren: Leads team with 27 in victory•
-
Suns' T.J. Warren: Shoots poorly Wednesday•
-
Suns' T.J. Warren: Will play, start Wednesday vs. Portland•
-
Suns' T.J. Warren: Out Wednesday vs. Trail Blazers•
-
Suns' T.J. Warren: Sitting out Monday's exhibition•
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...