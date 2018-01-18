Suns' T.J. Warren: Likely to play Friday

Warren (back) practiced Thursday and is expected to play and start in Friday's game against the Nuggets, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.

After a back injury forced Warren to be sidelined for the last two games, the swingman is expected to make his return to the starting lineup Friday. Upon his likely return, Josh Jackson would move back to a slightly reduced role off the bench. The Suns should have an official update on Warren following shootaround Friday morning.