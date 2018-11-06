Suns' T.J. Warren: Likely to play Tuesday
Head coach Igor Kokoskov said that Warren (back) has a "pretty good chance" to play in Tuesday's game against the Nets, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
Warren is still officially questionable with back spasms, but it looks like he is set to make a return to the lineup after a one-game absence. Should Warren return, chances are he'll be placed back into the starting lineup, which would send Ryan Anderson back to the bench. Look for Warren's status to be confirmed closer to tip-off.
