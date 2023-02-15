Warren recorded five points (2-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt), two rebounds and one steal across seven minutes during Tuesday's 120-109 win over the Kings.

Warren played just seven minutes in his return to Phoenix, a figure that is almost certainly going to rise in the coming weeks. Fans will remember his performance from the bubble and while he is certainly not the same player he was then, he can provide the Suns with a nice scoring punch off the bench. It's unlikely he sees enough time to have value outside of deeper formats, but even those in 12-team leagues should at least keep an eye on things moving forward.